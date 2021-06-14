NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $131.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.44 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

