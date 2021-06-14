Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILRF opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Nilar International has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

About Nilar International

Nilar International AB develops and manufactures stationary energy storage systems. It offers energy storage solutions for various stationary applications, such as storing energy in residential buildings, industrial premises, and commercial buildings. The company sells its products in Sweden, northern Europe, and internationally.

