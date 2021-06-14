Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,150 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 406.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

CUZ opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.52.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.