Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 268 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $11,926,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $13,282,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $7,281,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $50.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.44. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.