Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires New Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.20 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

