Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,395,000 after purchasing an additional 45,760 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

