Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 279,853 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,171,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

