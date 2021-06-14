Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock opened at $187.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.