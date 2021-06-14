Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 456 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $113.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.48. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $63.85 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue downgraded Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.