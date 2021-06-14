Nixon Capital LLC Invests $6.73 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,341 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 3.4% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of PXD traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.30. 10,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,662. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

