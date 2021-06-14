Norinchukin Bank The Grows Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $219.35 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.