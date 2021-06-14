Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after acquiring an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 503,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 246,920 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.