Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.49 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $344.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $344.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

