Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 117 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $232.99 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $239.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

