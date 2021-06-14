Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 57 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $171,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $430.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.