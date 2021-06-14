Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $299.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.39 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.53.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.