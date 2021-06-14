North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the May 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in North Mountain Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

NMMC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86. North Mountain Merger has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

