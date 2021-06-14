Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 258.5% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXQ. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

NXQ traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.38. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $17.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

