NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.18

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 96056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVA. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.98.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$713.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.55.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.