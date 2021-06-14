Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,435 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $11,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Janet S. Pelton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,607.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,800 shares of company stock worth $126,938 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,035. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

