Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0749 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $112.39 million and $7.97 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001476 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

