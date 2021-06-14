Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.86

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 28.86 and last traded at 28.70, with a volume of 5034 shares. The stock had previously closed at 28.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 31.00.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

