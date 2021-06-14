OAX Market Cap Hits $11.41 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. OAX has a market cap of $11.41 million and approximately $474,463.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

