Ocean Arete Ltd. Acquires New Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Zhihu accounts for 0.3% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $48,661,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $30,177,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $4,800,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ZH traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

