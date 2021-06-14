Ocean Arete Ltd. Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,000. Trip.com Group accounts for about 6.1% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after buying an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,289,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.06. 55,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,267. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.56.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

