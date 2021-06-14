OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.06.

OCANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Macquarie downgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OTCMKTS OCANF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,995. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.