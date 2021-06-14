OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OGE. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in OGE Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 886,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,252,000 after purchasing an additional 61,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,848,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 548,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 114,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,537,000 after acquiring an additional 451,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

