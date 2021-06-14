OIN Finance (OIN) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $194,860.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00806096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.07 or 0.08117811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084455 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,547,095 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.