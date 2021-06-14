Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $21,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

OMC opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.