OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $457.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report sales of $457.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460.00 million and the lowest is $454.90 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $301.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

OPK opened at $3.72 on Monday. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94.

In other news, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,981.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 575,000 shares of company stock worth $2,116,500. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

