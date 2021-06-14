Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

