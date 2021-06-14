Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 234,835 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orion Group by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

ORN stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $177.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

