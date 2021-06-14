Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

ORTIF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

