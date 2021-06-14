Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,808,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,904,059.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 125,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Robert Wares bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,697.50.

On Friday, May 14th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Robert Wares acquired 11,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$5,290.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$94.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

