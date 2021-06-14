Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OVV. CSFB upped their target price on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an underperform rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.38.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$38.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.54. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$9.07 and a 1 year high of C$38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -1.30%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

