Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Cap of $58.90 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $58.90 million and approximately $117,225.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,186.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.09 or 0.06367213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $615.05 or 0.01569547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00434513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00149720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.18 or 0.00669058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00436855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007047 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040668 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,468,518 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

