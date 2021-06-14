Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Acquires $195,678.00 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $95,595,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 752,461 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 573,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,788,000 after purchasing an additional 506,281 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.