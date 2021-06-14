Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 182,711 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1,882.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,711 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $13,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.96. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

