Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,099 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,140,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

DPZ opened at $452.96 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $453.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,798 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,717. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

