Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 197.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of W. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,071,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,387,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,271 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W opened at $323.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.07. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.64 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

