Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Q2 worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 946.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 717,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after purchasing an additional 61,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $84,926,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $129,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,760,281.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,323,520.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,086 shares of company stock worth $3,892,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO stock opened at $101.31 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

