Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of NVR by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $150,865,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,669.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,050.00 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,878.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $44.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

