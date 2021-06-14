Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,906 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 863,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,377,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

