Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1,509.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLT stock opened at $271.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

