Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of TriCo Bancshares worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $46.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

