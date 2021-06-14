Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 191,465 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,465 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $56.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

