Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in JD.com by 1,370.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 558,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in JD.com by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JD.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.