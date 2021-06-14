Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,497 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of News worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.57. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

