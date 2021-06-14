Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $67,304.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,637,193 shares of company stock worth $20,493,058. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

