Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post sales of $290.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the highest is $295.40 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $250.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 227,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

